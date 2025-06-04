Azeri Central East sets technology standard in bp’s portfolio - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azeri Central East (ACE) platform at Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field block is the most technologically advanced in bp's portfolio, bp's vice president in Georgia, Ayten Hajiyeva-Agalarova, said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reported.

“One of our latest and most significant projects is the Central East Azeri platform. This is the most technologically advanced platform in bp's portfolio. We have implemented digital twins, automated the superstructure and the drilling rig, reducing the presence of personnel on the platform as much as possible for the sake of increased safety and digitalization of offshore operations,” she said.

''Digitalization is of strategic importance to bp,'' she said.

“We have already implemented many successful projects. In Azerbaijan, in particular, we are proud of several technologies that were first introduced here. For example, 4D seismic at Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field allowed us to better understand reservoir behavior and forecast production,” Hajiyeva-Agalarova noted.