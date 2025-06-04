Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Algerian university mulls launching Azerbaijani language center

Society Materials 4 June 2025 13:30 (UTC +04:00)

Rashid Garayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijani language center can be established in an Algerian university, Chakib Benhafri, head of research work at Algeria-2 University, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a lecture on “Continuation of colonial thinking in the modern system of international relations.”

Noting that more than two thousand students are currently studying Turkish at Algiers-2 University, he said: “We need to establish ties between our societies and act together. First of all, the Republic of Azerbaijan is a Turkic state. That is why we are interested in Azerbaijani society, where different ethnic groups live together,” he added.

