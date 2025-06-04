Iran sees outflow of funds following CNG consumption decline – CNG Association

Iran has seen a sharp 53% drop in daily CNG consumption, falling by 8.5 million cubic meters. This decline is costing the country $8–10 million per day in gasoline imports. Experts say stagnant fuel prices have made CNG less economically appealing to the public.

