ACWA Power monitors green energy corridor dev't in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ ACWA Power company monitors the development of green energy corridors in Azerbaijan, the Director of Business Development at ACWA Power, Polina Liubomirova told Trend.

She made the remark on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Forum.

“We see how rapidly the ‘green’ corridors are developing in Azerbaijan. Initially, it was about one route — a cable in the Black Sea, but today, four different corridors are already being discussed. These are different technical and expert directions, each of which is of interest to our company,” she noted.

According to her, all these initiatives are still at the stage of analysis and evaluation by consultants, so it is too early to talk about specific projects of ACWA Power.

“Our task is to work through these opportunities, but implementation is only possible after all the techno-economic justifications are completed,” Lyubomirova emphasized.

Speaking about new initiatives, she added that ACWA Power is actively developing its project portfolio in the region.

In Azerbaijan, besides the completion of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm construction this year, a water desalination project is being implemented. In Uzbekistan, the company is working in several areas — wind and solar energy, as well as energy storage systems.

As for other Central Asian countries, such as Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the company does not rule out the possibility of entering these markets as well.

We are closely monitoring the situation in these countries and considering expansion opportunities. As soon as a new project reaches the readiness stage, we are ready to announce it officially,” Liubomirova concluded.

