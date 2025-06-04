Azerbaijan's Baku hosts second day of int'l conference "Imperial structure: Ideological Colonialism and Reality" (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 4 June 2025 10:59 (UTC +04:00)
Rashid Garayev
Rashid Garayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The second day of an international scientific conference on the topic "Imperial structure: ideologies of colonialism and reality" has started with the organization of the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

As part of the event, conference participants will deliver a lecture on the topic "Continuation of colonial thinking in the modern system of international relations" for the faculty and students of the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

A lecture will also be delivered in parallel for the faculty and students of ADA University.

Will be updated

