YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites artists to take part in “Performance Week” within Once a Sea exhibition

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites local and international artists to take part in “Performance Week”, a special program within the exhibition Once a Sea, which explores the ecological, emotional, and cultural imprints of the Caspian Sea. Open Call: Part of Performance Week at the exhibition “Once a Sea”.

Deadline: June 15th, 2025

“Where does the sea end when the water disappears?”

Long approached as a site of extraction and control, the Caspian is now physically and symbolically receding. As its boundaries shift, so do the stories and meanings tied to it. This open call encourages artists to engage with the sea not as a distant backdrop, but as a living, unstable material—loaded with history, emotion, and potential.

Proposals are welcome across a wide range of formats:

– Performance

– Time-based media (video, sound and digital technologies)

– Text

– Participatory interactive practices

We are looking for thoughtful, critical, and poetic responses to the Caspian Sea’s fragmented condition—its erasures, tensions, and possible futures.

Important Information:

– No language requirements or application fees apply.

– Application Deadline: June 15, 2025

– After the deadline, the curatorial team will begin the selection process.

– Applicants will be notified of the final decision (confirmation or decline) via email till June 18, 2025.

– Selected participants will receive full details about Performance Week, including the preparation process and timeline.

Performance Week will take place at YARAT Contemporary Art Space as a part of the exhibition program of Once a Sea. It will include a development workshop period and public presentations of the selected works.

We look forward to receiving your proposals and to engaging with your unique perspectives on the Caspian Sea.

Registration link: https://shorturl.at/d9Pei