Azerbaijan moves to boost wind power exports via infrastructure talks with ADB (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 4 June 2025 15:23 (UTC +04:00)

Photo: Parviz Shahbazov/X

Evez Hasanov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ Azerbaijan has discussed the creation of infrastructure aimed at exporting wind energy with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"We conducted a highly effective strategic session with Yingming Yang, the Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) overseeing the South, Central, and West Asia regions.

We engaged in a dialogue regarding synergistic opportunities pertaining to the enhancement of coastal infrastructure aimed at facilitating the transmission of offshore wind energy from the Caspian Sea to the national grid and for export purposes, the progression of green energy corridors, in addition to initiatives surrounding natural gas projects," the post reads.

