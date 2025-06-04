AD Ports Group, Masdar, Advario, and CMA CGM target maritime decarbonization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. AD Ports Group has signed a collaboration agreement with Masdar, Advario, and CMA CGM Group to assess the feasibility of establishing an e-methanol bunkering and export facility at Khalifa Port and KEZAD, Trend reports.

The proposed facility would support the supply chain for e-methanol production and its distribution to end-users such as CMA CGM, contributing to the decarbonization of the global shipping industry.

The agreement aligns with the UAE-France strategic partnership and builds on existing cooperation between the countries’ private sectors to support sustainable economic growth.

“The facility will enhance clean energy infrastructure and contribute to reducing emissions in the maritime sector,” said Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group.

Masdar’s Dr Faye Al Hersh noted that e-methanol, derived from green hydrogen, offers a viable solution to decarbonize shipping. “Strategic partnerships like this are essential to building resilient green hydrogen value chains,” she said.

Advario CEO Bas Verkooijen emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting the energy transition through collaborative initiatives. CMA CGM’s Christine Cabau Woehrel highlighted the need for infrastructure to scale up low-carbon marine fuels, adding that 153 vessels in the company’s fleet will be e-methanol-ready by 2029.

This agreement builds on a 2023 MoU between AD Ports Group and Masdar to explore green hydrogen development in KEZAD, and supports the UAE’s national hydrogen strategy and Net Zero 2050 goals.