Azerbaijan establishes commemorative medal for judicial legal council anniversary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan has
formally established a commemorative medal to mark the “20th
Anniversary of the Judicial Legal Council of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (2005–2025), Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has
signed the corresponding law.
The new honor, titled the “20th Anniversary of the Judicial
Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2005–2025)” medal, has
been approved (attached).
Additionally, the Description of the Commemorative Medal of the
20th Anniversary of the Judicial Legal Council of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (2005–2025) has also been approved (attached).
