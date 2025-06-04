Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan establishes commemorative medal for judicial legal council anniversary

Politics Materials 4 June 2025 13:45 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ Azerbaijan has formally established a commemorative medal to mark the “20th Anniversary of the Judicial Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2005–2025), Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the corresponding law.

The new honor, titled the “20th Anniversary of the Judicial Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2005–2025)” medal, has been approved (attached).

Additionally, the Description of the Commemorative Medal of the 20th Anniversary of the Judicial Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2005–2025) has also been approved (attached).

