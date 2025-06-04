Azerbaijani official highlights country's steady COP29 activity despite global obstacles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan has ensured the effectiveness of COP29 despite global challenges, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, chief negotiator of Azerbaijan at COP29, Yalchin Rafiyev said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the COP29 conference was a historic event not only because of the results achieved, but also because of the conditions in which the process took place.

“We have to understand the structural importance of COP. In Baku, the focus was on climate finance, which was one of the key pillars of the agreement. Without finance, you cannot reduce emissions or adapt to climate change,” the deputy minister emphasized.

He noted that amid geopolitical tensions and changes of governments in a number of countries, the negotiation process was particularly difficult, but Azerbaijan managed to ensure the inclusiveness and effectiveness of COP29.

“We tried to make sure that everyone, from oil and gas producers to clean energy advocates, was heard. Without the participation of all parties, an effective energy transition is impossible,” Rafiyev added.

He also highlighted COP29's energy initiatives, including projects to develop green energy, infrastructure for energy storage and transmission, and to promote green hydrogen as a key component of a sustainable future.