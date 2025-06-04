Iran, Türkiye intend to increase cooperation to boost trade turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ Iran and Türkiye intend to develop cooperation to increase bilateral trade turnover , Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Chairman of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization Reza Akbari said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Trade and Director of the Customs Administration Sezai Ucarmak in Tehran.

According to him, the Iranian government's goal of increasing international transport and trade turnover is being seriously monitored by the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development. Considering that there are conditions for solid and favorable relations, Iran and Türkiye can continuously work towards the development of cooperation.

Akbari said that removing obstacles through bilateral agreements, reaching agreements on international and transit cargo transportation, implementing major plans at border terminals, and developing cargo and passenger transportation infrastructure will allow the trade turnover between the two countries to increase to $30 billion per year.

Ucarmak also welcomed the increase in cooperation between the two countries and noted the importance of holding specialized meetings to resolve existing problems at border terminals. He added that if a number of existing problems are resolved, trade turnover between Türkiye and Iran will increase significantly.

To note, the Iranian Customs Administration data shows that in the first month of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through April 20, 2025), Iran exported 217,000 tons of products worth $189 million to Türkiye and imported 337,000 tons of products worth about $538 million from Türkiye.

