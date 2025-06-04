Azerbaijan, Pakistan explore new avenues for green energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov met with the Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) of Pakistan, Ali Pervaiz Malik, a source in the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

The meeting emphasized that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are developing successfully based on the political will of the heads of state.

The expansion of partnership between the two countries in the areas of industry, trade, and logistics was pointed out.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the events held regularly with the participation of representatives of the private sector contribute to the establishment and strengthening of mutually beneficial relations between business circles.

The parties exchanged views on the diversification of economic cooperation, global projects implemented in the energy sector, and opportunities for cooperation in green energy.

