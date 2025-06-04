Azerbaijan Independence Day in Japan and presentation of country at Expo 2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. An event dedicated to May 28 – Azerbaijan’s Independence Day – was held in Tokyo as part of the Expo Osaka 2025. The celebration was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Japan and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Japan, Gursel Ismayilzade; Japanese government officials; members of parliament; representatives of the diplomatic corps; and Azerbaijani expatriates residing in Japan.

The ceremony opened with a live performance of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Japan by Japanese singer Kioko Yamamoto.

Ambassador Gursel Ismayilzade highlighted that since regaining independence in 1991, Azerbaijan – under the wise leadership of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev – has developed into a prosperous nation with significant socio-economic progress and improved living standards. He noted that 2025 marks the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty in Azerbaijan, commemorating 30 years since the adoption of the country’s first constitution and five years since the victory in the Patriotic War, which led to the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation. The ambassador emphasized Azerbaijan’s strategic position as a geographical, political, energy, transport, and trade bridge connecting East and West, North and South. He also underscored that Azerbaijan’s large-scale projects have reshaped Eurasia’s energy and transport landscape, fostering multifaceted and fruitful cooperation. Regarding Azerbaijan’s participation in Expo 2025 in Osaka, Gursel Ismayilzade pointed out that the national pavilion is classified as a category “A” pavilion.

Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eri Arfiya – the first parliamentarian of Turkic origin - addressed the audience in Azerbaijani and extended congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on behalf of the Japanese government. She emphasized that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, friendship founded on strong political ties and close economic cooperation has flourished between the two nations. Eri Arfiya acknowledged the significant role played by both countries’ parliaments in strengthening these relations. Referring to Azerbaijan’s active role in Expo 2025, she praised the national pavilion for showcasing Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty.

Japan’s Minister of the Environment, Asao Keiichiro, who visited Azerbaijan during COP29 last year, remarked on Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the international conference and expressed hope that its outcomes will contribute substantially to global efforts against climate change.

Akira Amari, Honorary Chairman of the Japan-Azerbaijan Friendship Group in the Japanese parliament, and the group chairman, Tanaka Kazunori, also congratulated the Azerbaijani people on their Independence Day.

The event concluded with a concert featuring excerpts from classical works, folk and composer songs, and traditional Azerbaijani national dances.