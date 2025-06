Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has once again achieved a remarkable milestone on the international stage.

According to the Round University Rankings (RUR) 2025 edition, UNEC has advanced from 960th position in 2022 to 855th globally. This accomplishment places UNEC second among higher education institutions in Azerbaijan.

The university’s overall score has reached 42631, reflecting an increase of 12326 points or approximately 40 percent over the past three years.