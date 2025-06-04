Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau to draw up energy roadmap

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau have agreed to develop a roadmap in the field of energy, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

“During a meeting with the Minister of Environment, Biodiversity and Climate Change of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau Viriato Luís Soares Cassamá, we discussed opportunities for cooperation in sharing Azerbaijan's rich experience in the fields of oil and gas, electricity and energy regulation, as well as human resources development. Within this framework, we agreed to prepare a roadmap, organize meetings of experts, and hold seminars,” the publication reads.