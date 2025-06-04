Azerbaijan confidently bolsters position as key actor in global processes - Algiers-3 University scholar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan is confidently strengthening its position as an important actor in global processes, Hisham Daoud, a researcher of the political science faculty of Algiers-3 University, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a conference on “Continuation of colonial thinking in the modern system of international relations.”

The official noted Azerbaijan's growing role in world politics and emphasized the importance of the country's efforts in the international arena.

“Azerbaijan is confidently strengthening its position as an important actor in the world arena. The holding of a large-scale and significant international event - the COP29 climate conference in Baku is a vivid confirmation of this. This is not only a recognition of the country's contribution to the global agenda, but also an opportunity to demonstrate its ability to be a bridge between regions, cultures, and interests,” Daoud added.