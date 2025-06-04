Azerbaijan announces green energy grid integration CO₂ decline rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Approximately 270 MW of small hydropower plants (SHPPs) are currently in operation in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, First Deputy Vice President of Azerenerji Yusif Garayev said during the session titled “Electricity Generation and Grid Infrastructure Development: The Future of Energy Supply,” held as part of the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, in the not-so-distant future, as more stations hop on the bandwagon and plug into the grid, this capacity will soar to 308 MW.

He noted that a 240 MW solar power plant being built by bp is also planned to be connected to the grid soon.

“Also, the 240 MW wind power plant under construction by ACWA Power will be fully connected to the grid in the second half of this year. At the same time, under the Mega Project implemented by Masdar, two solar and one wind power plants with a total installed capacity of one GW will be connected to the grid in the first half of 2026. Additionally, in the near future, the capacity of SHPPs in Karabakh and East Zangezur will be increased to 471 MW,” Garayev emphasized.

He emphasized that, in the final analysis, the potential output of renewable energy assets integrated into the national grid infrastructure is projected to attain 1,910 MW.



“In conjunction with the presently operational renewable energy assets, the aggregate installed capacity is projected to surpass two gigawatts.”



In the context of these initiatives, the quantifiable reduction in CO₂ emissions released into the atmosphere is projected to be around 1.6 million tons," he elaborated.

