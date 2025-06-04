MVM calling for shot in arm for investments in Southern Gas Corridor's infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Further investment in the Southern Gas Corridor infrastructure is needed, CEO of MVM CEEnergy Gabor Orban said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, it is crucial to nurture the flow of fresh gas volumes through enduring agreements, and this ought to be woven into the fabric of the EU's diversification needs.

"Without practical support - in particular in concluding contracts and financing as well as building new infrastructure - it will be difficult to attract new volumes, especially to Central and Eastern Europe. As we see, the main problem is infrastructure bottlenecks: the Southern Gas Corridor is already fully loaded, and further investment in infrastructure is needed to supply more gas to Europe," Orban added.

He emphasized that these initiatives necessitate robust backing and strategic alignment from the EU to navigate the multifaceted technical and political hurdles.

On 30 September 2013, MVM Hungarian Electricity Ltd. bought E.ON's natural gas storage and distribution enterprises in Hungary, subsequently establishing Hungarian Gas Trade Ltd., which has operated as MVM CEEnergy since 1 July 2021. Currently, MVM CEEnergy Zrt. stands as the preeminent natural gas broker in Hungary. The company is the principal partner of Hungarian universal natural gas service providers in the secure supply of natural gas to residential customers. MVM CEEnergy Zrt. significantly influences the end-user market and prioritizes the enhancement of its regional standing

