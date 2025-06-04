Iran highlights nuclear industry’s inefficiency without uranium enrichment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The nuclear industry in Iran is useless without uranium enrichment, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said today in Tehran at an event dedicated to the anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, Trend reports.

According to him, for example, if Iran has 100 nuclear power plants, but does not enrich uranium to provide fuel for them, these plants have no meaning. If the fuel for the NPP is not provided within the country, it will have to beg another country to provide fuel.

Khamenei added that the nuclear industry in Iran is not just for energy. The nuclear industry is one of the main industries of the country and is used in various fields. The nuclear industry is used in the production of medical equipment, various aeronautical equipment, precise electronic sensors, and so on.

US President Donald Trump has stated in his statements that Iran has rich energy resources. Iran does not need a nuclear program, and Iran should not enrich uranium.

The IAEA stated in its latest report that as of May 17, 2024, Iran had 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. The amount of uranium enriched to 60 percent increased by 133.8 kilograms compared to the report given in February. The report considered that enrichment at this level was a short technical step to the 90 percent enrichment level (considered weapons-grade). The agency called on Iran to cooperate fully and effectively.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel