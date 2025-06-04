Albania invests in AI startup, driving tomorrow’s tech revolution

Albania takes a bold step towards a tech-driven future with a $11.6 million investment in the AI startup “Thinking Machines Lab.” This strategic move, part of the 2025 budget revision, aims to position the country as a regional leader in innovation and boost long-term economic growth through cutting-edge technology.

