Albania invests in AI startup, driving tomorrow’s tech revolution
Albania takes a bold step towards a tech-driven future with a $11.6 million investment in the AI startup “Thinking Machines Lab.” This strategic move, part of the 2025 budget revision, aims to position the country as a regional leader in innovation and boost long-term economic growth through cutting-edge technology.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy