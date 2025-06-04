Azerbaijan’s ASCO enhances fleet with new tugboat commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ The “Sarsang” tugboat, built at the Zigh Shipyard of the ASCO Company, affiliated to the AZCON Holding, was put into operation, a source in ASCO told Trend.

The vessel has been incorporated into the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet.

The “Sarsang” tugboat measures 24.72 meters in length, 6.6 meters in beam, with a hull height of three meters and a draft of 1.6 meters. It can operate at a maximum speed of nine knots and has a deck cargo capacity of up to three tons.

This is the sixth vessel of its kind built at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard. Previously, similar vessels named “ASCO 1”, “Tartarchay”, “Hakarichay”, “Bargushadchay”, and “Azikh” were also commissioned.

The vessel was designed by engineers from “ASCO Engineering” LLC following international standards.

The tug is intended for towing and maneuvering operations in port waters, at anchorages, and within coastal areas up to 20 nautical miles from shore. It's also used for transporting crew, personnel, and various deck cargoes.

Since 2017, in addition to providing professional ship repair and marine engineering services, the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard has been engaged in certified shipbuilding activities.

