Iran vows to powerfully advance its nuclear industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Iran will continue to vigorously pursue the development of its nuclear industry, Mohammad Eslami, the country’s vice president and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), told local media, Trend reports.

Eslami noted that Iran’s nuclear industry is one of the country’s key sectors and has the potential to grow across multiple fields. He emphasized that Iran will not give up its right to enrich uranium, which remains a matter of national significance.

He reiterated that Iran’s official stance is not to pursue nuclear weapons and that the country rejects the production of weapons of mass destruction.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.