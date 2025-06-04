Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan expand cooperation in information technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. More than 2,800 IT companies are registered in Uzbekistan today, of which more than 10 are operating with the participation of Azerbaijani capital, the director of business development of IT Park Uzbekistan, Jahongir Rajabov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the second session of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Expert Council on “Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: promising directions of development of mutually beneficial cooperation.”

According to him, these enterprises have already generated more than 100 jobs in Uzbekistan and are actively exporting digital services to foreign markets.

“The current meeting has become an important platform for discussing promising projects and strengthening ties between government agencies and the private sector of the two countries,” he said.

Rajabov emphasized that the IT communities of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have been actively developing a partnership in recent years: they participate in joint exhibitions, competitions, and business missions. This, he said, contributes to the formation of a common innovation space in the region.

He also recalled that recently, more than 30 Uzbek startups took part in the largest technology exhibition, InMerge, in Baku, where they were able to establish business ties with Azerbaijani startups, investors, and other regional players.

The next step will be ICT Week Uzbekistan, which will be held in Uzbekistan in September. It is expected that Azerbaijan will present an impressive delegation at the forum.

“We are confident that ICT Week will become another opportunity to launch new joint initiatives, expand economic ties, and create innovative startups between our countries,” emphasized Jahongir Rajabov.

Cooperation in the field of information technology between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan is developing against the backdrop of overall digital transformation and is becoming one of the key drivers of sustainable economic growth and technological modernization in the region.