Boston Consulting Group underlines Azerbaijan's leadership in promoting climate agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan is accelerating towards ambitious climate goals, the Managing Director of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Anton Kosach said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is demonstrating decisive progress in implementing the climate agenda and developing green energy:

“I am proud to participate in this important discussion. We see significant progress and serious ambitions - both in the set goals and steps towards their achievement,” he emphasized.

Kosach also noted that the introduction of innovative solutions, including artificial intelligence, plays a key role in the transformation of the energy sector:

“In a short period, several products have been brought to the market, including AI-based solutions for controlling methane emissions, allowing for to management of this process in an integrated form. The projects on the use of ionic liquids and energy storage systems modeled at the Caspian Institute of Artificial Intelligence are also being developed,” Kosach added.

The official emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan's initiatives within COP29, including the development of a green energy corridor and export projects aimed at sustainable energy supply in Europe.