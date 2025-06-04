Azerbaijan engages with key industry players at Munich’s transport logistics event

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), a member of AZCON Holding, is taking part in the international exhibition “Transport and Logistics - 2025” (Transport Logistic 2025), which will be held from June 2 through June 5, Trend reports.

ADY is represented with a special stand at the prestigious mobility exhibition organized in Munich, Germany. At the stand, detailed information is provided about ADY’s freight transportation operations on international corridors, railway projects, and infrastructure construction carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, the company's sustainability activities, services, implemented digital solutions, and Baku Port.

ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov held meetings with heads of several leading transportation and logistics companies during the exhibition.

In a meeting with the President of China Railway Container Transport Corp. (CRCT), Yang Bin, developing transport links between the two countries was discussed. In particular, the significance of the joint promotion of the Belt and Road initiative and documents on international multimodal transportation signed between the two countries during the visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to China in April was highlighted.

Additionally, discussions were held on steps to increase container block trains on the Middle Corridor and a digital platform that will enable tracking of cargo from China to the Black Sea.

It was emphasized that CRCT’s participation in the joint venture "Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd.," established between the railway organizations of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan, is an important step in strengthening the potential of the Middle Corridor.

Rustamov also met with Wanxu Dong, Managing Director of Beijing Trans Eurasia International Logistics, another leading Chinese logistics company.

The sides discussed proposals to expand cooperation with ADY for sending block trains from China to Europe and back, as well as plans for increasing cargo transportation on the Middle Corridor in the upcoming period.

Within the framework of the exhibition, ADY’s chairman also discussed expanding cooperation between regional ports for the efficient organization of cargo transportation on the Middle Corridor with the CEO of Bulgaria's Burgas Port, Boris Balev, and the management of HHLA International GmbH, operating in Germany’s Hamburg Port.

Meetings with the management of Germany’s Rhenus Group and Austria’s ÖBB Rail Cargo Group focused on exchanging views on joint efforts to make China–Europe–China transport connections via Azerbaijan more efficient.

During the meetings, the key role of Azerbaijan as a major hub in the East-West connection and the prospects of transport infrastructure, including the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway line, were also highlighted.

