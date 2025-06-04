Azerbaijan takes legal measures against foreigners organizing illegal religious propaganda activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Legal measures have been taken against foreigners organizing illegal religious propaganda activities, a joint announcement by the State Security Service and the State Migration Service says, Trend reports.

"As a result of the measures taken jointly by the State Security Service and the State Migration Service, based on information received regarding the religious propaganda activities of foreign citizens in violation of the requirements of the legislation in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan it was established that foreigners who are members of a religious center located in the territory of another state - Shaikh Muhammad Hanif (born in 1968), Kareem Bux (born in 1981) and Channa Taj Muhammad (born in 1968) - were engaged in the propagation of ideas related to non-traditional religious movements in Azerbaijan and organized illegal closed religious meetings and religious ceremonies.

Based on the collected materials it was determined that the mentioned foreign citizens were acting contrary to the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Freedom of Religious Belief", therefore their activities were prevented and these individuals were deported from the country in accordance with Article 79.1.2 of the Migration Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the statement reads.