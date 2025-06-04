Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

SOCAR Türkiye places AI and cybersecurity at forefront of its strategy - CEO

Economy Materials 4 June 2025 13:25 (UTC +04:00)
SOCAR Türkiye places AI and cybersecurity at forefront of its strategy - CEO

Follow Trend on

Nursultan Ziyadov
Nursultan Ziyadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ Artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity are priorities in SOCAR Türkiye's strategy, the company's CEO, Elchin Ibadov, said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

He stressed that digital transformation is not just a fashion trend, but a necessity.

"Without it, it is impossible to develop motivation, profitability, attract talent, and form the culture of the future," he explained.

Ibadov also spoke about SOCAR Türkiye's projects, such as the introduction of AI solutions for anomaly detection, digitalization of processes at oil refineries, and personnel training programs.

He emphasized that, along with digital literacy of employees, digital flow has also become necessary.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more