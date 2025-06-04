SOCAR Türkiye places AI and cybersecurity at forefront of its strategy - CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ Artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity are priorities in SOCAR Türkiye's strategy, the company's CEO, Elchin Ibadov, said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

He stressed that digital transformation is not just a fashion trend, but a necessity.

"Without it, it is impossible to develop motivation, profitability, attract talent, and form the culture of the future," he explained.

Ibadov also spoke about SOCAR Türkiye's projects, such as the introduction of AI solutions for anomaly detection, digitalization of processes at oil refineries, and personnel training programs.

He emphasized that, along with digital literacy of employees, digital flow has also become necessary.

