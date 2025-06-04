Uzbekistan becomes Central Asia's investment hub - what to expect at 4th Tashkent Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. From June 10 to 12, Uzbekistan will once again take center stage for international investors as its capital hosts the 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

This event has become a key platform for discussing investment opportunities and economic cooperation, not just in the region but beyond. This year’s forum is especially significant as Uzbekistan continues to establish itself as one of the fastest-growing economies in Central Asia.

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov highlighted that over the past seven years, the country has carried out extensive reforms that have greatly improved conditions for businesses and foreign investors. As a result, Uzbekistan has attracted over $90 billion in foreign investment - an impressive figure for the region. Last year, the economy grew by 6%, confirming the effectiveness of these reforms.

The 'Uzbekistan-2030' strategy is an ambitious plan to turn the country into a regional economic leader with a GDP of $200 billion. Foreign investment plays a crucial role in this vision, and the Tashkent Investment Forum serves as the main platform for dialogue between the government and business. At the previous forum, agreements worth a record $26.6 billion were signed, demonstrating its importance.

Since 2022, total signed investment agreements have exceeded $44 billion, with most projects either completed or underway. The most active investors come from Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, the UAE, and Türkiye - countries bringing a variety of experience and technologies that complement one another.

Uzbekistan is not only opening its doors but inviting investors to take part in major projects across machinery manufacturing, automotive, energy, fintech, and even artificial intelligence. A highlight of this year’s forum will be the first-ever investment exhibition, where large companies will showcase their projects and local businesses will present their capabilities to an international audience.

Special attention is given to cooperation with Azerbaijan, a standout example of successful regional partnership. Over the past year, the number of joint ventures has increased fivefold, with over 500 Azerbaijani-capital companies registered in Uzbekistan. Baku and Tashkent are also working together on green energy and transport logistics projects, which could open new export opportunities and boost integration with European markets.

In 2023, the two countries created a $500 million investment fund, and during the recent visit of Uzbekistan’s President to Azerbaijan, both sides agreed to significantly increase its capital. Energy cooperation is a key focus - SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz have established a joint venture for gas trading, and talks on deeper integration in oil and gas projects are in the final stages.

International financial institutions also play a vital role in Uzbekistan’s investment landscape, acting not just as financiers but as strategic partners in the country’s modernization and sustainable development.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is one of the largest investors in Uzbekistan’s economy. Since cooperation began, the bank has invested over 5 billion euros in 177 projects. According to the EBRD, Uzbekistan’s economy grew by 6.5% in 2024, largely driven by a record 27.6% increase in investments. This shows how international financial support is effectively helping develop key sectors and improve the business environment.

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is another major partner and the leading financier in Central Asia by volume and project number. It has funded 462 projects totaling more than $8.39 billion. Uzbekistan leads with 168 projects, of which 73 are complete and 95 ongoing. The total IsDB financing in Uzbekistan is nearly $4 billion - almost half of the bank’s regional commitments - reflecting the country’s strong investment potential and trust.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is also actively involved in building energy infrastructure. Key projects include gas power plants, with a major $100 million project involving Saudi company ACWA Power. While renewable energy is growing, AIIB views gas projects as an important transitional step from coal to cleaner energy.

A major milestone in 2025 was Uzbekistan joining the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB). With a 10% stake, Uzbekistan became the third-largest shareholder after Russia and Kazakhstan, gaining access to new investment resources and expanding opportunities for infrastructure and economic projects within the region.

In 2024, Uzbekistan’s economy continued steady growth, with GDP reaching about $115 billion - a 6.5% increase over the previous year. Investments played a key role, with nearly $35 billion in foreign investment and loans attracted, and about $26.4 billion directed to business development and new production. Foreign direct investment grew 53.6%, reaching nearly $12 billion. Industrial output also rose by 6.8%, reaching $69 billion.

The 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum is more than just a business event - it symbolizes the country’s commitment to openness and innovation. Challenges remain, such as improving legal protections for investors, building infrastructure, and sustaining growth. But thanks to comprehensive reforms and active international cooperation, Uzbekistan is confidently looking ahead.

The forum will provide a unique opportunity for investors and government representatives to discuss plans and identify new areas for collaboration. Partnerships with countries like Azerbaijan bring additional momentum, paving the way for regional integration into global economic networks.

Uzbekistan is an investment success story, and the 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum will mark another important step toward achieving ambitious goals and fostering a favorable business climate.