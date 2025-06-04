Hungary eyes access to Azerbaijan’s green energy supply - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ Hungary strives for access to green energy produced in Azerbaijan, Deputy State Secretary at the Hungarian Ministry of Energy Mark Alföldy-Boruss said during the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"We welcome the Green Energy Corridor initiative and are committed to accessing green energy produced in Azerbaijan, strengthening energy supply security, and supporting our climate goals. We believe that COP29 has opened a new era, as climate financing mechanisms have now been defined and Hungary stands for cooperation, green development, and partnership based on the decisions taken at COP29," he said.

Alföldy-Boruss also noted that hydrocarbons remain a key element of Hungary's energy balance.

According to him, most Hungarian municipalities are supplied with heat from natural gas. The country also has a developed chemical and petrochemical industry, including the production of fertilizers, which require oil and gas.

"One of the key conclusions of COP29 was the understanding that countries heavily dependent on hydrocarbons, such as Azerbaijan, need to move in two directions in parallel - reducing emissions and maintaining the role of traditional energy resources in the economy," he noted.

He stated that Hungary has reached eight GW of installed photovoltaic capacity, which allows it to cover domestic needs on sunny days.

"This is a significant achievement. But due to the dependence on weather conditions, we can only use it to a limited extent. Therefore, both short-term energy storage and seasonal solutions are needed. Here, we also need natural gas for flexible generation. In this regard, Hungary has already started building three new CCGTs (combined-cycle gas turbines). In order to integrate a large volume of variable renewable energy, the flexibility of the energy sector is needed, both with batteries and CCGTs on natural gas. It is also important to preserve and diversify hydrocarbon supply routes - not only routes, but also sources," Alföldy-Boruss said.

