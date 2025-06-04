Azerbaijani PM pays working visit to Tajikistan's Dushanbe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, paid a working visit to Dushanbe on June 4, at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, Kohir Rasulzoda, to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

Prime Minister Asadov was welcomed at Dushanbe International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Usmonali Usmonzoda, who also serves as co-chair of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, along with other officials.

The Council of Heads of State of the CIS serves as a functional entity within the Commonwealth of Independent States. It functions as the paramount authority of the CIS, comprising all heads of state of CIS member nations. The council convenes annually for regular meetings. It was established after the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991, directly succeeding the State Council of the Soviet Union. As of 2020, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) comprises nine members: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan is an associated state of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel