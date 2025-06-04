Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, Armenia continue dialogue on missing persons in latest meeting

Politics Materials 4 June 2025 10:11 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: AZERTAC

Gulnara Karimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The next meeting between the representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian State Commissions on Missing Persons was held, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed humanitarian issues related to clarifying the fate of the missing persons during the conflict.

The sides discussed issues related to the possibility of information exchange and the coordination of search activities.

The parties emphasized the importance of continuing the dialogue in the humanitarian sphere and expressed readiness for further contacts in the interests of the families of the missing persons.

