President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for highway overhaul in Guba district - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ A total of 1.5 million manat ($880,000) has been allocated for the overhaul of the Baku-Guba- Russian Federation state border (137 km)-Chichi-Sabatlar-Ganidara-Sirt Chichi-Tangaalti highway, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the mentioned sum was allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads for the overhaul of the above highway.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan must provide financing in the amount specified in Part 1 of this decree.

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan must allocate the necessary financial resources for the continuation of the major repair of the highway specified in Part 1 of this decree in the allocation of state capital investment expenses in the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2026.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has to resolve the issues arising from this decree.