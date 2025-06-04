Romania’s tourism defies expectations with surprising growth
Photo: Wikipedia
Romania’s tourism sector showed mixed signals in April 2025, with fewer visitor arrivals but a slight rise in overnight stays, according to official data. While domestic tourists continued to dominate, foreign visitors showed longer average stays, pointing to shifting dynamics in the country’s travel patterns.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy