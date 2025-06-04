Iran set to fund construction of nation's Ardabil-Mianeh railway line

Iran plans to allocate 12 trillion rials ($19.1 million) for the Ardabil-Mianeh railway project. A total of 25 trillion rials ($39.8 million) is needed to complete the construction. The railway is expected to be finished by March 20, 2026.

