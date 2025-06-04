Central Europe counts on stable gas supplies from Azerbaijan - MVM (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan plays a key role in ensuring energy security in Central Europe and has significant potential for development in the coming decades, CEO of MVM CEEnergy Gabor Orban told Trend on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Forum.

According to him, Azerbaijan has become the first supplier of natural gas to the Central European region, which is an important achievement against the backdrop of growing demand for energy resources.

"We are proud to be the first country and the first company to purchase and transport gas from Azerbaijan to Central Europe. We are interested in continuing this cooperation and are open to expanding it in the gas sector," he explained.

Orban also noted that in the long term - for the next 30 years - the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan retains high potential, and the opportunities for partnership with European countries continue to expand.

"The Central European market is growing, and MVM is diversifying its portfolio. We are focused on natural gas and electricity, and we also consider the 'green corridor' as a promising direction for transporting green energy to Europe," the CEO emphasized.

On 30 September 2013, MVM Hungarian Electricity Ltd. bought E.ON's natural gas storage and distribution enterprises in Hungary, subsequently establishing Hungarian Gas Trade Ltd., which has operated as MVM CEEnergy since 1 July 2021. Currently, MVM CEEnergy Zrt. stands as the preeminent natural gas broker in Hungary. The company is the principal partner of Hungarian universal natural gas service providers in the secure supply of natural gas to residential customers. MVM CEEnergy Zrt. significantly influences the end-user market and prioritizes the enhancement of its regional standing.

