Guinea-Bissau starts drafting oil and gas co-op framework with Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Guinea-Bissau has started to develop a framework strategy for cooperation with Azerbaijan in the oil and gas sector, the Minister of Environment, Biodiversity and Climate Change Action of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Viriato Luís Soares Cassamá, told reporters at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"We have oil and gas, but have not yet started their production. And Azerbaijan has experience in oil and gas production. Therefore, my country has started to develop a framework strategy of cooperation with Azerbaijan on this issue," he said.

The minister noted that Guinea-Bissau has the potential to develop renewable energy.

“I believe that this forum is of great importance for Guinea-Bissau, as many countries are represented here that can share with us their experience in building an energy system based on a mixed approach - using both renewable sources and oil and gas,” Cassamá added.