Azerbaijani FM expands on bilateral relations with Kenyan PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ In the margins of his official visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a meeting with Musalia Mudavadi, EGH, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

"Building on the fruitful partnership forged on multilateral platforms such as the UN, NAM, and COP29, reiterated the utmost importance of sustaining the recent dynamics of political dialogue and mutual high-level visits for further development of bilateral relations across various dimensions, whether it is parliamentary diplomacy, economic and trade cooperation, or humanitarian and cultural exchanges.

In this regard, the formal inauguration of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Nairobi represents a pivotal milestone, serving as a catalyst for the enhancement of our bilateral relations," the post reads.

