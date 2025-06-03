Azerbaijani segment of East-West transport corridor lifts cargo turnover in 1Q2025

The cargo turnover on the Azerbaijani stretch of the East-West transport corridor hit 1.58 billion ton-km in the first quarter, marking a 4.8 percent increase from the previous year. Out of this, a whopping one billion ton-km was just passing through.

