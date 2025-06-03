Testimonies of victims heard in Ruben Vardanyan's trial (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan for crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, continued on June 3, Trend reports.

The open court session held at the Baku Military Court was presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov also on the panel (reserve judge Gunel Samedova). The accused was provided with a translator and a defense attorney of his choice and testified in Russian, his preferred language.

Before questioning, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the rights and obligations provided by law to the victims participating in the trial for the first time.

At the beginning of the session, Ruben Vardanyan requested that a copy of the indictment in his case be provided to his family.

His lawyer, Avraam Berman, supported the request.

Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev responded by stating that, according to the Criminal Procedure Code, information from the preliminary investigation—including the indictment and case materials—constitutes investigative secrecy and may not be disclosed. Furthermore, the indictment contains personal and family information about the parties involved in the criminal proceedings, the dissemination of which is also prohibited by law.

He added that the list of individuals eligible to receive a copy of the indictment is clearly defined in the Criminal Procedure Code and does not include family members of the accused.

The prosecution, citing these reasons, requested that the motion be denied.

The victims present at the hearing expressed agreement with the prosecutors’ position.

The panel of judges deliberated on the spot and ruled to deny the motion.

Explaining the decision, Judge Zeynal Agayev emphasized that only specific individuals listed in the criminal procedure legislation are entitled to receive copies of the indictment, and the accused's family members are not among them.

Following this, Ruben Vardanyan objected to the panel of judges, citing the refusal to provide the indictment to his family and the rejection of motions he had previously submitted.

His lawyer, Avraam Berman, supported the objection.

Tugay Rahimli, Special Assistant to the Prosecutor General, responded by stating that the grounds for challenging a judge under Article 109 of the Criminal Procedure Code had not been met. He also noted that Vardanyan had not presented any concrete evidence showing that the panel of judges was biased or interested in the outcome of the case, and requested that the objection not be considered.

The victims present also requested that the objection be denied.

The court recessed for deliberation. After returning, the court announced its decision regarding the defense's objection. The objection was dismissed without consideration.

Judge Zeynal Agayev, explaining the decision, stated that the defense had not submitted specific or credible evidence as required by the Criminal Procedure Code to prove that the panel of judges had any interest in the prosecution of the accused. No circumstances were identified that could compromise the objectivity or impartiality of the court.

Later in the session, testimonies of the victims were heard.

Victim Ahmad Ahmadov testified that he had been shot as a result of gunfire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Bahruz Bayramli stated that he had been injured by the explosion of an artillery shell fired by the enemy in Aghdara.

In his testimony, Oruj Huseynov said he was wounded by a mortar shell launched by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups. Answering questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, he added that eight others around him were also injured in the incident.

Victim Gulverdi Mehtiyev noted that he sustained shrapnel injuries as a result of gunfire near Khankendi.

Victim Vurghun Orujzade reported being injured by artillery fire from the Armenian armed forces.

Mammad Bayramov stated that while trying to avoid bullets fired by Armenian soldiers in Lachin, he changed position, slipped and fell, injuring his right leg near the knee.

Fagan Ismayilov said he was injured by a mortar shell fired by Armenian troops in Kalbajar. “At least nine people were seriously injured at the time. I was one of them,” he said while answering questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev.

Responding to questions from state prosecutor Terane Mammadova, Magsud Mansurlu testified that he was wounded in Kalbajar, and that one person was killed and several others injured during the incident.

Sadig Gasimli stated that he was injured by a mortar explosion in Shusha, fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal armed groups.

Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of a department at the Prosecutor General’s Office, he added that Ariz Mammadov, Izzat Baghiyev, and several others—whose names he could not currently recall—sustained various bodily injuries during the incident.

Victim Khayal Abdullayev said he was injured when a mortar shell landed and exploded near him in the Khojavand district.

Victim Ikhtiyar Idrisov reported that his son, Bakhtiyar Idrisov, was killed by gunfire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal armed groups.

Jafaragha Ismayilov testified that he was injured by the explosion of a mortar shell that landed near him in the Aghdara district.

Subhan Abbasov stated that he, along with Tamerlan Rashidli, Bayram Huseynov, and Revan Mammadov, were injured by gunfire from Armenian soldiers.

Sahib Aliyev reported that he, along with Iman Nazarov, Arshad Huseynov, and Eshgin Babazadeh, was wounded by the explosion of a mortar shell in Aghdara.

Yusif Turabov stated that he was injured by sniper fire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal armed groups in the Aghdara direction.

Victim Haji Kamil Rzayev reported that he was wounded in the Agdam direction.

Ulfat Humbatov said he was injured by artillery fire from the enemy in Kalbajar.

Victim Kerem Keremli stated he was wounded in the Agdam–Aghdara direction.

Other victims—Arshad Huseynov, Perviz Aghali, Rail Nazarov, Kerem Keremli, Arif Gubadov, Rahman Mammadli, Fariz Fatullayev, Ayaz Jafarli, Tamerlan Rashidli, Terlan Jabbarov, Aslan Hajihasanov, Elvin Bayramov, Elchin Nasibov, Latif Hacili, Qabil Yusifov, Murad Naghiyev, Zahid Najafov, Tahir Zamanov, and Rafat Gambarov—stated in their testimonies that they had been injured by various large-caliber weapons fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

In his testimony, Mehman Mammadov said he was injured as a result of Armenian mine terrorism. He also noted that during mine clearance in the Jabrayil district, a “Kamaz” truck hit a mine, and the driver, Mohubbat Mammadli, was severely injured and both of his legs were amputated.

During the court session, forensic medical examination reports of the victims were also presented.

The next court hearing is scheduled for June 10.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).