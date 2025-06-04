Israeli PM thanks President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan has set a remarkable example of compassion and friendship that will not be forgotten, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"I deeply appreciate Azerbaijan's unwavering support for its Jewish community and culture. Your country has set a remarkable example of compassion and friendship that will not be forgotten. I also wish to express my gratitude for Azerbaijan's role in facilitating dialogue between Israel and Türkiye, helping to foster regional cooperation," the letter reads.