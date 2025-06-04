Freight traffic of North-South transport corridor's Azerbaijani segment in 1Q2025 revealed
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Freight traffic on the Azerbaijani section of the North-South transport corridor totaled 657.9 million ton-km in the first quarter. This was an 11.9 percent decrease from 746.6 million ton-km in the same period last year. Transit cargo accounted for 226.9 million ton-km during this time.
