Freight traffic of North-South transport corridor's Azerbaijani segment in 1Q2025 revealed

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Freight traffic on the Azerbaijani section of the North-South transport corridor totaled 657.9 million ton-km in the first quarter. This was an 11.9 percent decrease from 746.6 million ton-km in the same period last year. Transit cargo accounted for 226.9 million ton-km during this time.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register