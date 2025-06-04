Iran ramps up crude oil refining potential
Iran has increased its crude oil refining capacity by 160,000 barrels per day over the past nine months, reaching 2.4 million barrels daily. Most of the increase came from the Abadan, Persian Gulf Star, and Isfahan refineries. The boost has reduced crude oil storage needs and supported daily fuel distribution during winter.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy