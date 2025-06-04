Iran ramps up crude oil refining potential

Iran has increased its crude oil refining capacity by 160,000 barrels per day over the past nine months, reaching 2.4 million barrels daily. Most of the increase came from the Abadan, Persian Gulf Star, and Isfahan refineries. The boost has reduced crude oil storage needs and supported daily fuel distribution during winter.

