Azerbaijani FM discusses peace process in South Caucasus with UN representative in Nairobi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan has a productive cooperation agenda with the UN and its specialized agencies, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) occupies a special place in the bilateral partnership. This was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Director-General of the UN Office in Nairobi Zainab Hawa Bangura, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

It was noted that Azerbaijan regularly and voluntarily reports on the implementation of this agenda, which demonstrates the country's commitment to this area.

The parties also discussed various aspects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, possible joint initiatives regarding African countries, and Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

It was emphasized that the development of cooperation with African states is one of the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy. In this context, a number of initiatives have already been implemented within the UN, and Baku intends to continue this interaction.

The importance of decisions taken within the framework of COP29 was touched upon, in particular in terms of promoting the topic of financing the fight against climate change. Issues of interaction with the UN Environment Programme were also discussed. In preparation for the World Urban Forum, which will be held in Azerbaijan in 2026, plans for cooperation with the UN office, and in particular with UN-Habitat, were considered.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry provided detailed information on the post-conflict situation in the region, large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories of the country, as well as efforts to combat the mine threat.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.