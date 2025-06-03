Saipem brings clean tech and training programs to Central Asia (Exclusive)

Saipem is reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and local empowerment in Central Asia and the Caspian region, combining long-term investments in human capital with cutting-edge technologies aimed at supporting the energy transition, said Ernesto Ferlenghi, the company's Country Manager for Romania, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register