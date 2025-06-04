Bond between Israel and Azerbaijan is deeply rooted in history - Netanyahu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The bond between Israel and Azerbaijan is deeply rooted in history, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"The bond between Israel and Azerbaijan is deeply rooted in history, strengthened by our shared values and the enduring friendship between our nations. Over the years, we have cultivated a partnership built on mutual trust, goodwill, and genuine respect between our governments and peoples," the letter reads.