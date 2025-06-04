Saipem eyes expansion and energy transition projects in Central Asia (Exclusive)

Central Asia is a region of increasing strategic relevance for Saipem. We see strong opportunities to expand our presence - both through direct project involvement and strategic partnerships, said Ernesto Ferlenghi, Saipem’s Country Manager for Romania, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register