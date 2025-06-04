Uzbekistan experiences significant uptick in family-led businesses

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 4. As of May 1, 2025, the number of active family businesses in the Uzbek Republic reached 37,105, marking an increase of 840 units since the beginning of the year.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistical Committee shows that family businesses are most prevalent in the trade sector, which accounts for 40.3 percent of the total.

The sector-wise distribution is as follows: