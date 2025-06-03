Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Ukrainian city celebrates Azerbaijani Independence Day with cultural program (PHOTO)

Europe Materials 3 June 2025 20:41 (UTC +04:00)
Ukrainian city celebrates Azerbaijani Independence Day with cultural program (PHOTO)
Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Gulnara Karimova
Gulnara Karimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ An event dedicated to May 28—Independence Day—was held in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the State Committee told Trend.

Yuriy Vilkul, acting mayor of the city, members of the city council, public figures, and diaspora activists attended the celebration.

Participants kicked off their day by checking out an exhibition that shone a spotlight on the bond between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Yuriy Vilkul congratulated Azerbaijani compatriots on this significant day. Three members of the “Azerbaijani Diaspora” organization in Kryvyi Rih were presented with letters of appreciation from the city administration. In return, the organization gifted Yuriy Vilkul an Azerbaijani carpet.

Head of the “Azerbaijani Diaspora” organization in Kryvyi Rih, Kamaladdin Agayev, spoke about the history and significance of Azerbaijan’s independence in his address.

The event concluded with a cultural program featuring traditional Azerbaijani music, national dances, and musical pieces from Gara Garayev’s ballet The Path of Thunder.

