Ukrainian city celebrates Azerbaijani Independence Day with cultural program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. An event dedicated
to May 28—Independence Day—was held in the city of Kryvyi Rih,
Ukraine, with the support of the State Committee on Work with
Diaspora, the State Committee told Trend.
Yuriy Vilkul, acting mayor of the city, members of the city
council, public figures, and diaspora activists attended the
celebration.
Participants kicked off their day by checking out an exhibition
that shone a spotlight on the bond between Azerbaijan and
Ukraine.
Yuriy Vilkul congratulated Azerbaijani compatriots on this
significant day. Three members of the “Azerbaijani Diaspora”
organization in Kryvyi Rih were presented with letters of
appreciation from the city administration. In return, the
organization gifted Yuriy Vilkul an Azerbaijani carpet.
Head of the “Azerbaijani Diaspora” organization in Kryvyi Rih,
Kamaladdin Agayev, spoke about the history and significance of
Azerbaijan’s independence in his address.
The event concluded with a cultural program featuring
traditional Azerbaijani music, national dances, and musical pieces
from Gara Garayev’s ballet The Path of Thunder.
