Ukrainian city celebrates Azerbaijani Independence Day with cultural program (PHOTO)

Participants kicked off their day by checking out an exhibition that shone a spotlight on the bond between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Yuriy Vilkul congratulated Azerbaijani compatriots on this significant day. Three members of the “Azerbaijani Diaspora” organization in Kryvyi Rih were presented with letters of appreciation from the city administration. In return, the organization gifted Yuriy Vilkul an Azerbaijani carpet.

Head of the “Azerbaijani Diaspora” organization in Kryvyi Rih, Kamaladdin Agayev, spoke about the history and significance of Azerbaijan’s independence in his address.

The event concluded with a cultural program featuring traditional Azerbaijani music, national dances, and musical pieces from Gara Garayev’s ballet The Path of Thunder.

