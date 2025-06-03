Saipem talks next steps in Caspian energy strategy (Exclusive)
Saipem is reaffirming its long-standing commitment to the Caspian and Central Asian region by positioning itself as a key partner in its sustainable development, said Ernesto Ferlenghi, the company's Country Manager for Romania, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy