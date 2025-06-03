Iran’s Khuzestan Province leads uptick in non-oil export growth

Exports through Khuzestan customs grew 24% in value and 11% in weight over two months. Non-oil exports totaled 4.61 million tons worth $1.62 billion, mainly to Iraq, China, and the UAE. Imports reached 3.38 million tons valued at $1.09 billion, with value down 16% and weight up 37%.

